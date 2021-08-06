Shoppers prepare for tax free weekend

(ST. JOSEPH, Mo.) This weekend is likely going to be a big one for back-to-school shopping as many will get those much-needed items for the first day of class for a discounted price.

Everything from pens and notebooks to laptops and tablets is all available without state sales tax this weekend only as part of tax-free weekend.

Many retailers are participating in the annual event that helps draw more people out in search of those all-important back-to-school items.

Shoppers we spoke with say the savings are definitely worth taking advantage of.

"I look forward to tax-free weekend every single year," Derek Simmons, a shopper said. "I'm just so happy it's finally here."

It's important to note this only applies to state taxes, depending upon where you shop city taxes could still apply. Tax free weekend runs from now through Sunday.