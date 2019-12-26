Shoppers return to stores for post-Christmas deals, gift returns

(ST. JOSEPH, Mo.) Christmas is over but that isn't stopping shoppers from returning to stores for post-holiday sales and gift returns.

Shoppers were out in full force at East Hills Mall early Thursday.

A consumer survey by The National Retail Federation shows 68 percent of people said they will probably shop the week after Christmas, and 49 percent said they will take advantage of post-holiday sales and promotions.

Consumer experts said to keep some tips in mind before you head back to the store with your returns.

First, don't open the box. If you're returning a gift, keep the original packaging intact, otherwise retailers may charge you a restocking fee.

Also, keep those receipts -- having one will ensure you get a full refund, and check the fine print to make sure there is a return policy.

And finally, don't forget to bring your ID. Some stores use computerized return systems that detect abuse and you may be required to show identification.