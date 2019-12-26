Clear

Shoppers return to stores for post-Christmas deals, gift returns

Christmas is over but that isn't stopping shoppers from returning to stores for post-holiday sales and gift returns.

Posted: Dec 26, 2019 2:49 PM
Posted By: KQ2

(ST. JOSEPH, Mo.) Christmas is over but that isn't stopping shoppers from returning to stores for post-holiday sales and gift returns.

Shoppers were out in full force at East Hills Mall early Thursday.

A consumer survey by The National Retail Federation shows 68 percent of people said they will probably shop the week after Christmas, and 49 percent said they will take advantage of post-holiday sales and promotions.

Consumer experts said to keep some tips in mind before you head back to the store with your returns.

First, don't open the box. If you're returning a gift, keep the original packaging intact, otherwise retailers may charge you a restocking fee.

Also, keep those receipts -- having one will ensure you get a full refund, and check the fine print to make sure there is a return policy.

And finally, don't forget to bring your ID. Some stores use computerized return systems that detect abuse and you may be required to show identification.

Related Content

Scroll for more content...

Article Comments

Saint Joseph
Overcast
36° wxIcon
Hi: 38° Lo: 24°
Feels Like: 29°
Maryville
Overcast
36° wxIcon
Hi: 36° Lo: 22°
Feels Like: 29°
Savannah
Overcast
36° wxIcon
Hi: 36° Lo: 24°
Feels Like: 29°
Cameron
Overcast
33° wxIcon
Hi: 38° Lo: 26°
Feels Like: 28°
Fairfax
Overcast
35° wxIcon
Hi: 37° Lo: 23°
Feels Like: 28°
Thursday will stay on the cooler side with high in the lower to middle 40s for those in the northern most counties. Counties further south will be a bit warmer with highs in the upper 40s to lower 50s. While Thursday will be clear, there is rain and falling temperatures on the way for the rest of the week.
KQTV Radar
KQTV Temperatures
KQTV Alerts

Community Events

Most Popular Stories