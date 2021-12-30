Clear
Shoppers stock up on winter supplies due to snow in the forecast

The talk of snow in the forecast has people stocking up on all the winter essentials.

Posted: Dec 30, 2021 3:38 PM
Posted By: Jade Steffens

The talk of snow in the forecast has people stocking up on all the winter essentials.

Hats, gloves, sleds, snow shovels, and salt are hot commodities as the cold weather approaches. Local stores are seeing an increase in people grabbing necessities in preparation, but are expecting even more customers to come in once the snow starts falling.

“Already today our ice-melt we’ve already restocked that a couple of times, so ice-melt is heavy today. A couple of sleds just went out and the snowblower today just went out so we have those. But probably when we get a little flurry or sprinkling of snow they come in pretty heavy for sleds then,” said Robert Etherton, Assistant Store Manager of Westlake Ace Hardware.

If you would like to stay up to date on the weather forecast for this weekend, you can go to our website at kq2.com or download our weather app for all the latest weather updates.

Sunshine returned today with highs reaching the 40s this afternoon. Temperatures will drop into the 20s overnight under mostly cloudy skies. Conditions will continue to warm through Friday with highs back in the upper 40s with gusty winds and sunny skies. Another cold front will move through Friday into Saturday bringing cooler temperatures into the area, along with a chance for some light rain overnight Friday that could change over to snow Saturday morning as temperatures begin to dip. Most areas look to pick up some accumulating snow. Snow should move out of the area by Sunday morning. Temperatures look to stay around average moving into next week.
