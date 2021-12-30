Shoppers stock up on winter supplies due to snow in the forecast

The talk of snow in the forecast has people stocking up on all the winter essentials.

Hats, gloves, sleds, snow shovels, and salt are hot commodities as the cold weather approaches. Local stores are seeing an increase in people grabbing necessities in preparation, but are expecting even more customers to come in once the snow starts falling.

“Already today our ice-melt we’ve already restocked that a couple of times, so ice-melt is heavy today. A couple of sleds just went out and the snowblower today just went out so we have those. But probably when we get a little flurry or sprinkling of snow they come in pretty heavy for sleds then,” said Robert Etherton, Assistant Store Manager of Westlake Ace Hardware.

