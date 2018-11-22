Shoppers take advantage of Black Friday deals

Clear

Posted: Nov. 22, 2018 10:27 PM
Posted By: Ron Johnson

(ST. JOSEPH, Mo) The JC Penny at the East Hills Mall was filled with shoppers Thursday, as the holiday didn’t stop faithful shoppers from getting a head start on Black Friday.

"This is our big thing on Thanksgiving night," Pam Edwards, shopper, said. "[We] start shopping and shop until tomorrow night."

With so many deals to choose from, many quickly took advantage.

"This toaster oven I have was five dollars," said Ryan Reeves, shopper. 

"This Moana thing, it was only twelve dollars!" said Morgan Marshall, shopper, age 10. 

There were some who needed a little help deciding on what to get, while others knew exactly what they wanted.

"I'm actually looking for a mom to say which [Moana doll] would be the best for [my] two-year-old." Victoria Gilpen, shopper, said. 

"I want wireless headphones," Marshall said. 

Many shoppers said their plans go beyond the retailer.

"We'll probably head a few more places too," Reeves said. 

"We know we’re going to Lowe's, we know were going to Target," Gilpen said.  "We know we’re going to other stores."

Through it all though, shoppers take time to focus on what’s important.

"Just be thankful," said Edwards.

"Have fun and be safe, make lots of memories." Melinda Thomas, shopper, said.

Deals will continue through tomorrow. 

Happy Thanksgiving northwest Missouri & northeast Kansas! Thanksgiving has been a very nice one with lots of sunshine! A bit breezy with the winds picking up from the south at 5-15 mph, gusts up to 20. It has been mild & above normal with highs in the lower 60s.
