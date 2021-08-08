Clear
Shoppers travel to Missouri on tax free weekend

Shoppers from around the region are coming to Missouri for the state's tax-free weekend.

Posted: Aug 8, 2021 12:09 AM
Updated: Aug 8, 2021 12:13 AM
Posted By: Ron Johnson

(ST. JOSEPH, Mo.) Across Missouri, the tax-free weekend is in full effect. Shoppers are in search of back-to-school staples.

Some of those shoppers aren't locals, the tax-free event draws people outside of Missouri to check it out.

"We come from Nebraska so we're just across the border but yeah we take advantage of it." Cheri Lewis, a shopper said. 

As back-to-school shoppers are taking advantage of the savings, they're also taking precautions as the pandemic continues.

"My family has all been immunized," Lewis said.  "We choose to wear the masks inside the stores so just to be safe."

their best advice for fellow shoppers is to do the same.

"You know we still use the precautions that we need to for covid-19, so we should," Lewis said. 

Temperatures continue to warm up as highs reached the 90s today with heat indices nearing 100°. Air quality is rather low right now with unhealthy levels of pollution for sensitive groups due to the wildfire smoke still in the air. Thunderstorms are in the forecast overnight tonight with clouds lingering into tomorrow, which may slightly cool us down. Rain and thunderstorm chances continue into Sunday late morning and afternoon. Temperatures will stay in the 90s this weekend, with even more intense heat continuing into next week with heat indices reaching 110°.
