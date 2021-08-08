Shoppers travel to Missouri on tax free weekend

(ST. JOSEPH, Mo.) Across Missouri, the tax-free weekend is in full effect. Shoppers are in search of back-to-school staples.

Some of those shoppers aren't locals, the tax-free event draws people outside of Missouri to check it out.

"We come from Nebraska so we're just across the border but yeah we take advantage of it." Cheri Lewis, a shopper said.

As back-to-school shoppers are taking advantage of the savings, they're also taking precautions as the pandemic continues.

"My family has all been immunized," Lewis said. "We choose to wear the masks inside the stores so just to be safe."

their best advice for fellow shoppers is to do the same.

"You know we still use the precautions that we need to for covid-19, so we should," Lewis said.