Short ballot, big work for Buch. Co election officials

(ST. JOSEPH, Mo.) -- There's been very little talk about Tuesday's election, but Buchanan County voters will be going to the polls on Tuesday.

The only item up for a vote is a continuation of an 8-year Capital Improvement Tax for Buchanan County that is set to expire at the end of the year.

The County Clerk's office is expecting only a 10-12 percent voter turnout.

Despite there not being much on the ballot and not many expected to vote, election officials say it's still all hands on deck.

"We treat every election the exact same way," said Mary Baack-Garvey, Buchanan County Clerk. "You have to open all the polling places, get the ballots ready, our judges are all ready. It is the same no matter what kind of turnout we will have.

The 1/4-cent tax raises about $3 million for Buchanan County every year and is used for a variety of projects.

Polls will be open from 6 a.m. to 7 p.m.