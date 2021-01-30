Shots fired at Platte County deputies

(ST. JOSEPH, Mo.) The Platte County Sheriff's Department is investigating an incident after shots were fired at two deputies during a traffic stop on Saturday.

According to a news release from the Sheriff's Office, just before 1:00 p.m. shots were fired at two Platte County deputies from a passing vehicle while they were conducting a traffic stop on Interstate 29, north of Waukmois Drive. The deputies and the individual they stopped were not injured.

Detectives with the Sheriff's Office are reviewing camera footage from around the time of the shooting. However, multiple vehicles were on I-29 at that time, so it is not clear which vehicle shots were fired from.

Anyone with information is asked to contact the Platte County Sheriff's Office at 816-858-3521 or call the TIPS Hotline at 816-474-TIPS.