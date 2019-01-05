Clear
Shots fired at home, police investigating two separate locations

Posted: Jan. 5, 2019 9:44 PM
Updated: Jan. 5, 2019 9:44 PM
Posted By: Colton Cichoracki

(ST. JOSEPH, Mo.) The St. Joseph Police Department (SJPD) is investigating two shots fired calls that may be connected that occurred Saturday evening.
Calls of shots fired came in shortly after 8 p.m. in the area of N. 15th St. and N. 16th St. near Faraon St. According to SJPD's Sgt. Brad Kerns, police responded and found one home was struck by bullets in the area of N. 16th St. and Faraon St. One person was inside the home at the time but did not sustain any injuries. Shell casings were found in an alley west of N. 16th St.
Police said that a dark colored Chevrolet Impala may have been involved. If you have any information about the incident, you are urged to contact the TIPS hot line at 816-238-TIPS.
Another incident took place Saturday around 8:00 p.m. on the 2900 block of Angelique St. where police also found shell casings at the scene.
Given the timing of the incidents, police say the two incidents may be connected but are unsure and continue to investigate.

