Clear

Shots fired into occupied St. Joseph home Thursday evening

A home was shot at Thursday evening and police are saying the shooting was not random.

Posted: Mar. 14, 2019 8:26 PM
Posted By: Colton Cichoracki

(ST. JOSEPH, Mo.) A home was shot at Thursday evening and police are saying the shooting was not random.

Around 5 p.m. Thursday, St. Joseph Police were called to a home on the 3600 block of S. 31st Street where an occupied home was hit by bullets. 

Police say the home had five people inside at the time but no one sustained any injuries.

There is no description of the suspects who shot at the home but police believe they got away in a vehicle.

Any one with information is urged to contact the TIPS hotline at 816-238-TIPS.

Related Content

Scroll for more content...

Article Comments

Saint Joseph
Overcast
35° wxIcon
Hi: 40° Lo: 30°
Feels Like: 22°
Maryville
Overcast
34° wxIcon
Hi: 38° Lo: 28°
Feels Like: 22°
Savannah
Overcast
35° wxIcon
Hi: 38° Lo: 29°
Feels Like: 22°
Cameron
Overcast
35° wxIcon
Hi: 40° Lo: 30°
Feels Like: 25°
Fairfax
Overcast
36° wxIcon
Hi: 39° Lo: 28°
Feels Like: 26°
Through the evening hours a few scattered rain showers, mixed with snow at times, will be possible with gusty winds continuing. Skies will be cloudy with temperatures in the 30s.
KQTV Radar
KQTV Temperatures
KQTV Alerts

Most Popular Stories

Community Events