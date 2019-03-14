Shots fired into occupied St. Joseph home Thursday evening

(ST. JOSEPH, Mo.) A home was shot at Thursday evening and police are saying the shooting was not random.
Around 5 p.m. Thursday, St. Joseph Police were called to a home on the 3600 block of S. 31st Street where an occupied home was hit by bullets.
Police say the home had five people inside at the time but no one sustained any injuries.
There is no description of the suspects who shot at the home but police believe they got away in a vehicle.
Any one with information is urged to contact the TIPS hotline at 816-238-TIPS.
