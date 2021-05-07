Clear
STREAMING NOW: Watch Now

Show of support for area teachers

Lemonade, iced tea and free coupons were made available to teachers over the past two days.

Posted: May 7, 2021 9:01 PM
Posted By: Ron Johnson

(ST. JOSEPH, Mo.) It's teacher apprecaitation week and in the parking lot of a local pharmacy.

There was a show of support for local teachers and support staff.

Ashley Stroud with Stroud and Associates wanted to do something for all the teachers across St. Joseph, Savannah and surrounding areas, after surviving the many challeges brought on by the pandemic.

Teachers were treated to free cookies, iced tea and lemonade, Stroud said it was the least she could do to give back.

"They have had to pivot and shift so much teaching remotely teaching in person you know just and on a whim back and forth you know so they really deserve everything." Stroud said. 

Related Content

Scroll for more content...
St. Joseph
Cloudy
60° wxIcon
Hi: 71° Lo: 45°
Feels Like: 60°
Maryville
Cloudy
59° wxIcon
Hi: 71° Lo: 45°
Feels Like: 59°
Savannah
Cloudy
57° wxIcon
Hi: 70° Lo: 45°
Feels Like: 57°
Cameron
Cloudy
59° wxIcon
Hi: 69° Lo: 43°
Feels Like: 59°
Atchison
Cloudy
61° wxIcon
Hi: 71° Lo: 44°
Feels Like: 61°
Cloudy skies have moved into the area this afternoon with a few pockets of drizzle. Clouds will continue to increase through the rest of the evening. Rain chances will start to move back into the area with the possibility for a few rumbles of thunder late tonight. A few showers will move through the area early Saturday morning. Most of the daytime hours Saturday look to be dry with the slight possibility for an isolated shower. More widespread showers will move into the area after sunset into the overnight hours. The rain will be moderate to heavy at times. Thunderstorms will be possible as well Saturday night. A few thunderstorms could be strong to severe with damaging winds and hail as the main threat. Rain showers will linger through the first half of the day on Sunday before clearing out. Temperatures will be cooler on Sunday with highs in the upper 50s and lower 60s. Temperatures will be on the cool side to start off next week.
KQTV Radar
KQTV Temperatures
KQTV Alerts

Community Events

Most Popular Stories