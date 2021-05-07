Show of support for area teachers

(ST. JOSEPH, Mo.) It's teacher apprecaitation week and in the parking lot of a local pharmacy.

There was a show of support for local teachers and support staff.

Ashley Stroud with Stroud and Associates wanted to do something for all the teachers across St. Joseph, Savannah and surrounding areas, after surviving the many challeges brought on by the pandemic.

Teachers were treated to free cookies, iced tea and lemonade, Stroud said it was the least she could do to give back.

"They have had to pivot and shift so much teaching remotely teaching in person you know just and on a whim back and forth you know so they really deserve everything." Stroud said.