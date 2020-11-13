Show of support for local healthcare workers

(ST. JOSEPH, Mo.) Friday evening, Mosaic Life Care took the time to honor local health care workers.

Cars filled the front parking lot at the hospital with lights flashing and horns honking in a show of support for staff.

The timing of the gesture picked so that healthcare workers could see just how much they're appreciated during their shift changes.

The hospital itself was lit up in blue, a color honoring healthcare workers.

Mosaic staff said with so much on the minds of nurses and doctor's during this pandemic they wanted to do a little something to show them how much they're loved by the community.

"They're going to do whatever they need to do to take care of our community and patients and their families," Mark Laney, CEO Mosaic Life Care said. "We're so proud of them, that's why I wanted to come out as their leader and say hey, welcome them into the front door coming to work and giving them a pat on the back as they leave."

This event was held in Maryville tonight as well, and the hospital in Albany will be lit in blue on Monday.