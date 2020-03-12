Clear

Shrine Circus keeping schedule, the shows will go on

Circus organizers said they met with the St. Joseph Health Department this morning and got approval to continue on with their plans for six shows this weekend.

Posted: Mar 12, 2020 11:02 AM
Posted By: Alan Van Zandt

(ST. JOSEPH, Mo.)  -- Despite other events being cancelled due to the Coronavirus scare, St. Joseph's Shrine Circus will continue on as scheduled.

Event organizers met with the St. Joseph Health Department on Thursday morning and got the go-ahead to proceed with the shows.

They say they're ready to entertain the adults and children who come.

"We're looking at it with a positive attitude," said Rex Strayer, the representative from Moila Shrine, the sponsors of the shows. "Life goes on, we still go. We still have to run and go out and see people and see them every day. Just proceed with caution. Not so many handshakes are being given out, not so many hugs. That's ok."

There will be a show Friday night at 7 p.m., three shows on Saturday (10:30 a.m., 3 p.m. and 7:30 p.m.) and then two shows on Sunday (1 p.m. and 5 p.m.), all held at St. Joseph's Civic Arena.

Related Content

Scroll for more content...

Article Comments

Saint Joseph
Overcast
53° wxIcon
Hi: 62° Lo: 32°
Feels Like: 53°
Maryville
Overcast
57° wxIcon
Hi: 59° Lo: 29°
Feels Like: 57°
Savannah
Overcast
53° wxIcon
Hi: 61° Lo: 31°
Feels Like: 53°
Cameron
Overcast
53° wxIcon
Hi: 63° Lo: 32°
Feels Like: 53°
Fairfax
Overcast
55° wxIcon
Hi: 59° Lo: 30°
Feels Like: 55°
A foggy start to your Wednesday across northeast Kansas and northwest Missouri and with the low clouds around we struggled to warm up. Sunshine has moved back into the area but only for a while as another disturbance will be making its way towards us giving a slight chance for rain overnight and tomorrow morning. Cooler weather will return to the area on Friday with high temperatures reaching into the lower 50s for highs.
KQTV Radar
KQTV Temperatures
KQTV Alerts

Community Events

Most Popular Stories