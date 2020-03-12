Shrine Circus keeping schedule, the shows will go on

(ST. JOSEPH, Mo.) -- Despite other events being cancelled due to the Coronavirus scare, St. Joseph's Shrine Circus will continue on as scheduled.

Event organizers met with the St. Joseph Health Department on Thursday morning and got the go-ahead to proceed with the shows.

They say they're ready to entertain the adults and children who come.

"We're looking at it with a positive attitude," said Rex Strayer, the representative from Moila Shrine, the sponsors of the shows. "Life goes on, we still go. We still have to run and go out and see people and see them every day. Just proceed with caution. Not so many handshakes are being given out, not so many hugs. That's ok."

There will be a show Friday night at 7 p.m., three shows on Saturday (10:30 a.m., 3 p.m. and 7:30 p.m.) and then two shows on Sunday (1 p.m. and 5 p.m.), all held at St. Joseph's Civic Arena.