Shriners reconsider, cancel weekend circus

Concern for safety over the Coronavirus led to the cancellation.

Posted: Mar 12, 2020 9:48 PM
Posted By: Alan Van Zandt

(ST. JOSEPH, Mo.)  -- Several hours after saying the show must go on, St. Joseph's Moila Shrine announced that they would be canceling this weekend's Shrine Circus due to concerns over Coronavirus.

Organizers said the decision to cancel the circus was theirs and it was done out of concern for the safety of the families who would have attended.

Seven shows had been scheduled between Friday and Sunday.

Ticket refund information will be available in coming days.

A foggy start to your Wednesday across northeast Kansas and northwest Missouri and with the low clouds around we struggled to warm up. Sunshine has moved back into the area but only for a while as another disturbance will be making its way towards us giving a slight chance for rain overnight and tomorrow morning. Cooler weather will return to the area on Friday with high temperatures reaching into the lower 50s for highs.
