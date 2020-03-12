Shriners reconsider, cancel weekend circus

(ST. JOSEPH, Mo.) -- Several hours after saying the show must go on, St. Joseph's Moila Shrine announced that they would be canceling this weekend's Shrine Circus due to concerns over Coronavirus.
Organizers said the decision to cancel the circus was theirs and it was done out of concern for the safety of the families who would have attended.
Seven shows had been scheduled between Friday and Sunday.
Ticket refund information will be available in coming days.
