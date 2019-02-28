Clear

Siblings save two people in St. Joseph house fire Wednesday

Posted: Feb. 28, 2019 9:01 AM
Updated: Feb. 28, 2019 9:05 AM

Brother and sister, Joey K. and Julia May happened to be driving by when the fire broke out near 19th and Faraon Wednesday. 

"When I turned the corner and I turned my head I said that's smoke coming out of that house," Julia May said. "That's a fire."

The two quickly went into action. Julia May called fire dispatch and Joey checked to see if anyone might be inside. 

We are waking up to cloudy skies even a few snow flurries this Thursday morning as a disturbance is pushing through the region. It's another cold start with temperatures in the teens and below zero wind chills. Expect a mix of sun & clouds heading into the afternoon with highs in the middle to upper 20s.
