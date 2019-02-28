(ST. JOSEPH, Mo.)— Siblings save two people in St. Joseph house fire Wednesday.
Brother and sister, Joey K. and Julia May happened to be driving by when the fire broke out near 19th and Faraon Wednesday.
"When I turned the corner and I turned my head I said that's smoke coming out of that house," Julia May said. "That's a fire."
The two quickly went into action. Julia May called fire dispatch and Joey checked to see if anyone might be inside.
