Sightseers watching rising river levels

(ST. JOSEPH, Mo.) The rising water levels at the Missouri River has become quite the attraction for people to see.

Cars have been coming and going near the St. Joseph River Walk. Visitors have been walking up and down the sidewalk also taking pictures and video of the flooded river.

For many, seeing this does bring back memories to the flood events of 1993 and 2011.

"In 1993, my dad worked over in Elwood so I remembered him being out of work so long and trying to drive over there to see how high it got. It got pretty high," said St. Joseph resident Shena Speer. "In 2011, my husband worked over in Elwood as well and I remembered they relocated their business for the time being. So it's getting high."

Speer told us her and her husband live well inland enough that they're not worried about evacuating. She is worried about the businesses and homes at or near the river.