Silgan Containers Employees on Strike

(ST. JOSEPH, Mo.) A local southside business is walking the picket line.

120 employees at Silgan Containers have been on strike since Saturday night.

Union representatives say the issue is management proposing to change shifts from a three to a four day workweek along with how overtime hours are allotted and other issues.

Employees say the company is trying to change 40 years worth of history in contract negotiations and what had been a good working relationship between the two sides.

“We’ve made sacrifices, the company has made sacrifices, I’m not going to take that away from them,” Local Union 2 representative Tami Jones said. “But this one was essentially a company wishlist. When we came down to their offer that we took to be ratified, it essentially was a company wishlist. There was about two lines of union language in it, and that was about it.”

Labor and management are working with a federal mediator. Local company officials would not comment on the current labor situation.