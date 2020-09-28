Silgan strikers take message to plant manager

(ST. JOSEPH, Mo.) Sunday, union workers on strike at Silgan Containers brought their message to the plant manager of the business.

Strikers gathered at a park directly across the street from the plant manager's residence.

Workers have been on strike at the plant since July 18, fighting for better wages and pay.

"We're continuing to try to get a contract that's fair," Greg Chastain, Business Manager Sheetmetal Workers Local 2 said. "We just don't feel that the company has negotiated fairly,"

Karan Planap, the democratic nominee for Missouri State Representative District 9 also showed up at the strike expressing her support for the workers.

"We would just want the company to come to the table and negotiate a fair wage," Planap said.