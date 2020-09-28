Clear
Silgan strikers take message to plant manager

Workers have been on strike at the plant for over three months

(ST. JOSEPH, Mo.) Sunday, union workers on strike at Silgan Containers brought their message to the plant manager of the business. 

Strikers gathered at a park directly across the street from the plant manager's residence. 

Workers have been on strike at the plant since July 18, fighting for better wages and pay. 

"We're continuing to try to get a contract that's fair," Greg Chastain, Business Manager Sheetmetal Workers Local 2 said. "We just don't feel that the company has negotiated fairly,"

Karan Planap, the democratic nominee for Missouri State Representative District 9 also showed up at the strike expressing her support for the workers. 

"We would just want the company to come to the table and negotiate a fair wage," Planap said.

A cool forecast is in store for northwest Missouri and northeast Kansas this week. Fall-like weather will usher into the area Monday with highs mainly in the 60s and no hazardous weather expected through the week. The area could see its first frost Friday morning as the lows drop into the low-to-mid 30s.
