Silver Alert issued for missing Kansas City, Kansas woman

(JOHNSON COUNTY, Kan.) The Overland Park Police Department has requested that the Kansas Bureau of Investigation (KBI) issue a statewide Silver Alert for a missing Kansas City, Kansas woman.

The Overland Park Police Department is seeking the public's assistance in locating 67-year-old Lila Mertz.

Mertz is 5 foot 6 inches tall and weighs 140 pounds. She has gray hair and blue eyes. Mertz's family last spoke to her in late July and was reported missing Friday.

Mertz lives in Kansas City, Kansas on the 1600 block of N. 63rd Place. She has a gold 2000 Toyota Camry which was last seen on August 8 near 39th Street and Prospect in Kansas City, Missouri. The license tag is 423 GCH from Kansas.

Mertz is on medication and her family is concerned about her whereabouts.

Anyone with information is urged to contact the Overland Park Police Department at 913-344-8742.