Silver Alert issued for missing Overland Park man

(JOHNSON COUNTY, Kan.) The Kansas Bureau of Investigation (KBI) has issued a statewide Silver Alert for a missing Overland Park man.

The Overland Park Police Department requested the alert after the whereabouts of 84-year-old Walter Whitley became unknown. Police say that Whitley was last seen on July 13 at approximately 12:00 p.m. driving a U-Haul truck from Indiana to Overland Park. The truck has an Arizona license plate with the number AE87635.

Whitley is described at 5 feet 9 inches tall and weighs 265 pounds. He has brown hair, is bald, and wears glasses. Whitley has dementia and is diabetic and is prescribed medication, which he is required to take.

If located, contact the Overland Park Police Department at 913-648-6200 or call 911.