Clear

Silver Alert issued for missing Overland Park man

The Kansas Bureau of Investigation (KBI) has issued a statewide Silver Alert for a missing Overland Park man.

Posted: Jul 14, 2019 9:05 AM
Posted By: Colton Cichoracki

(JOHNSON COUNTY, Kan.) The Kansas Bureau of Investigation (KBI) has issued a statewide Silver Alert for a missing Overland Park man.

The Overland Park Police Department requested the alert after the whereabouts of 84-year-old Walter Whitley became unknown. Police say that Whitley was last seen on July 13 at approximately 12:00 p.m. driving a U-Haul truck from Indiana to Overland Park. The truck has an Arizona license plate with the number AE87635.

Whitley is described at 5 feet 9 inches tall and weighs 265 pounds. He has brown hair, is bald, and wears glasses. Whitley has dementia and is diabetic and is prescribed medication, which he is required to take.

If located, contact the Overland Park Police Department at 913-648-6200 or call 911.

Related Content

Scroll for more content...

Article Comments

Saint Joseph
Clear
84° wxIcon
Hi: 92° Lo: 69°
Feels Like: 87°
Maryville
Clear
86° wxIcon
Hi: 91° Lo: 69°
Feels Like: 86°
Savannah
Clear
84° wxIcon
Hi: 91° Lo: 69°
Feels Like: 87°
Cameron
Clear
83° wxIcon
Hi: 91° Lo: 67°
Feels Like: 87°
Fairfax
Clear
82° wxIcon
Hi: 91° Lo: 70°
Feels Like: 86°
Sunday is starting off with plenty of sunshine and mild temperatures and throughout the day we will see temperatures climbing into the lower 90s with mostly sunny skies. Today will be a little more humid so expect it to feel even hotter. Try to limit your time spent outside and drink plenty of water.
KQTV Radar
KQTV Temperatures
KQTV Alerts

Most Popular Stories

Community Events