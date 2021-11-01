Single mom left with no transportation after Halloween hit and run

(ST. JOSEPH, Mo.) After a fun night out trick-or-treating with her family on Halloween, Cassandra O'Dell tucked her boys into bed not knowing the nightmare awaiting her the next morning.

“Definitely some upsetting stuff. Not fair,” said Cassandra O'Dell, truck was damaged after a hit and run.

Sometime between midnight and 5 a.m. on Sunday, O'Dell was the victim of a hit and run. She woke up to her truck smashed and debris scattered across the street.

“I kind of been crying about it all day really,” said O'Dell.

That bump in the night left the single mom of three young boys stuck at home with no way to get to work or her sons' babysitter's. The struck truck was the family's only source of transportation.

O'Dell said she didn't hear the crash and neither did her neighbors. With no witnesses or video evidence, the working mom is left having to pick up the pieces and front a bill she can't afford.

“It’s definitely going to put a big hole in my pocket for sure,” said O'Dell.

The mom of three said she's frustrated with the lack of accountability or humanity.

“Be a decent human being, ya know? At least leave a note,” said O'Dell.

She hoped someone would come forward and take responsibility for the burden her and her family now must face, but more so, she wanted to raise awareness of the dangers of parking on the street.

O'Dell said, “It’s bad. I see a lot of hit and runs and the people that have commented to me about the hit and runs that they’ve had. My souls hurt for them because that’s a big hole in their pocket. It was sad with how many people have dealt with hit and runs and were left with the damages and the money.”

O'Dell said she has filed a report with the St. Joseph Police Department.

If you have any information, call SJPD at 816-238-TIPS.