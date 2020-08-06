Sister of crash victim speaks out

(ST. JOSEPH, Mo.) Late Monday night a young man was involved in a hit and run motorcycle accident and was left in serious condition.

The 23-year-old Jerrad Poland was rushed to Mosaic Life Care facing serious back injuries.

Wednesday afternoon Poland's sister Sierra spoke out about an update on her brother and how her family is coping.

"I was in shock whenever I found out," said Sierra, Jerrad's sister. "Just really upset and angry I guess that someone could leave him there like that and not even stop to see if he is okay."

Jerrad was struck from behind by an unknown vehicle while heading north on interstate 229 towards Amazonia.

"He doesn't really know what's going on. He just knows that somebody came up behind him at a very high speed and doesnt' remember much after that," Sierra said.

The 23-year-old is currently recovering in the ICU at Mosaic Life Care after undergoing major back surgery. The doctors placed a rod in four of his vertebrae. Jerrad will need months of physical therapy.

"He was planning on going into the Marines in the future," said Sierra. "But that's not going to be an option for him."

The future for Jerrad has completely changed. But there was one unknown man that stopped at the scene and called 911, saving Jerrad's life.

"We're trying to reach out on Facebook to see who stopped and helped him. Just so we can see if they saw anything and obviously to thank for stopping and helping him," Poland added.

Sergeant Jake Angle of Troop H commented on the accident, saying there are no public leads at the moment.

"This is something we take very seriously," said Jake Angle of Missouri State Highway Patrol. "An investigation we will continue to work on. Follow up all leads."

Jerrad Poland is currently waiting to start inpatient physical therapy. In the meantine, Jerrad's sister Sierra, plans on starting a GoFundMe page to help pay for Jerrad's medical bills since he does not have life insurance.