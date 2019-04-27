Clear

Six arrested in St. Joseph prostitution bust Friday night

The St. Joseph Police Department with the assistance of Break Every Chain Coalition conducted a special operation Friday night to address the demand for prostitution within the community.

Posted: Apr. 27, 2019 9:08 AM
Posted By: Colton Cichoracki

Photo Gallery 6 Images

(ST. JOSEPH, Mo.) The St. Joseph Police Department with the assistance of Break Every Chain Coalition conducted a special operation Friday night to address the demand for prostitution within the community.

During Friday's operation, a total of six people were arrested. The operation was conducted in the area of U.S. 169 Highway and I-29.

The six arrests were made for a city ordinance violation of patronizing prostitution.

One investigation arrest was made for various charges.

In a statement, the police department says they are continuing its efforts to address crimes with potential implications of human trafficking.

The names of the people arrested were not given.

Related Content

Scroll for more content...

Article Comments

Saint Joseph
Clear
62° wxIcon
Hi: 72° Lo: 36°
Feels Like: 62°
Maryville
Clear
59° wxIcon
Hi: 69° Lo: 32°
Feels Like: 59°
Savannah
Clear
62° wxIcon
Hi: 70° Lo: 34°
Feels Like: 62°
Cameron
Scattered Clouds
58° wxIcon
Hi: 72° Lo: 34°
Feels Like: 58°
Fairfax
Clear
64° wxIcon
Hi: 67° Lo: 33°
Feels Like: 64°
A strong cold front will push through Saturday afternoon, allowing our winds to pick up from the north, gusting up to 30-35 mph at times. Temperatures will reach near 70 degrees before they start dropping once front passes through.
KQTV Radar
KQTV Temperatures
KQTV Alerts

Most Popular Stories

Community Events