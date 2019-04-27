Photo Gallery 6 Images
(ST. JOSEPH, Mo.) The St. Joseph Police Department with the assistance of Break Every Chain Coalition conducted a special operation Friday night to address the demand for prostitution within the community.
During Friday's operation, a total of six people were arrested. The operation was conducted in the area of U.S. 169 Highway and I-29.
The six arrests were made for a city ordinance violation of patronizing prostitution.
One investigation arrest was made for various charges.
In a statement, the police department says they are continuing its efforts to address crimes with potential implications of human trafficking.
The names of the people arrested were not given.
Related Content
- Six arrested in St. Joseph prostitution bust Friday night
- Earthquake Shakes St. Joseph Area Friday
- St. Joseph shoppers kick off Black Friday
- St. Joseph Christmas Decorations
- St. Joseph Mayoral Debate
- Descendant of Joseph Robidoux Visits St. Joseph
- St. Joseph Shoppers Seek Out Black Friday Deals
- Magicians Converge on St. Joseph
- Fall Colors of St. Joseph
- Flu Virus 'Infects' St. Joseph