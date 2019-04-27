Six arrested in St. Joseph prostitution bust Friday night

(ST. JOSEPH, Mo.) The St. Joseph Police Department with the assistance of Break Every Chain Coalition conducted a special operation Friday night to address the demand for prostitution within the community.

During Friday's operation, a total of six people were arrested. The operation was conducted in the area of U.S. 169 Highway and I-29.

The six arrests were made for a city ordinance violation of patronizing prostitution.

One investigation arrest was made for various charges.

In a statement, the police department says they are continuing its efforts to address crimes with potential implications of human trafficking.

The names of the people arrested were not given.