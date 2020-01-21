Six candidates file for SJSD Board of Education

(ST. JOSEPH, Mo.) The ballot is set for the April St. Joseph School District Board of Education election.
Six candidates will be looking to fill two open seats that are three year terms.
Kappy Hodges and Lori Prussman will be stepping down after they each served six year terms.
The candidates are Lori Witham, Kenneth Reeder, Josh Hall, Rick Gilmore, Michelle Traster, and Brian Shewell.
The elections are on April 7.
