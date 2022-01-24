Clear
STREAMING NOW: Watch Now
CLOSINGS: View Closings

Six more agencies await the green light from city on covid relief funds

The city council met in a special meeting Monday evening to overview contracts between Allied Arts, The Bartlett Center, Community Action Partnership, MidCity Excellence, The Joseph Company and Innovation Stockyard, on hopes to receive American Rescue Plan Act (ARPA) money.

Posted: Jan 24, 2022 6:01 PM
Updated: Jan 24, 2022 6:06 PM
Posted By: Danielle Sachse

(ST. JOSEPH, Mo.) Six more local agencies await the approval from city council to receive covid relief funding.

The city council met in a special meeting Monday evening to overview contracts between Allied Arts, The Bartlett Center, Community Action Partnership, MidCity Excellence, The Joseph Company and Innovation Stockyard, on hopes to receive American Rescue Plan Act (ARPA) money.

"We have a lot of need in the community and this ARPA money--the first "tranche" as they say will be very helpful. It'll be a once in a lifetime opportunity to make some real long lasting changes here in St. Joseph," said Mayor Bill McMurray. 

In 2021, several applicants vetted through a consulting agency and local committee before hitting the councils' desk. 

The current round of six will need to receive a final approval from the council in a vote during a city council meeting. Other agencies have already received funding. 

The first round of $19 million is almost complete by the current council.

A second round of $19 million will be distributed after the new council takes office in April.

Agencies and organizations approved for funding have to submit reimbursement orders to the City to receive their funding.

Related Content

Scroll for more content...
St. Joseph
Clear
41° wxIcon
Hi: 48° Lo: 24°
Feels Like: 33°
Maryville
Partly Cloudy
18° wxIcon
Hi: 44° Lo: 20°
Feels Like: 2°
Savannah
Clear
27° wxIcon
Hi: 47° Lo: 22°
Feels Like: 15°
Cameron
Partly Cloudy
26° wxIcon
Hi: 47° Lo: 22°
Feels Like: 17°
Atchison
Clear
26° wxIcon
Hi: 44° Lo: 22°
Feels Like: 15°
Another mild day ahead with temperatures warming up into the mid to upper 40s under mostly sunny skies. A cold front will approach the area later on this afternoon dropping temperatures through the evening. Temperatures will drop into the single digits overnight under mostly clear skies. Cold temperatures are on the way for the rest of the week with highs in the 20s and 30s. Temperatures will start to warm up again this weekend with highs back in the 40s as sunny and dry weather continues.
KQTV Radar
KQTV Temperatures
KQTV Alerts

Community Events

Most Popular Stories