Six more agencies await the green light from city on covid relief funds

(ST. JOSEPH, Mo.) Six more local agencies await the approval from city council to receive covid relief funding.

The city council met in a special meeting Monday evening to overview contracts between Allied Arts, The Bartlett Center, Community Action Partnership, MidCity Excellence, The Joseph Company and Innovation Stockyard, on hopes to receive American Rescue Plan Act (ARPA) money.

"We have a lot of need in the community and this ARPA money--the first "tranche" as they say will be very helpful. It'll be a once in a lifetime opportunity to make some real long lasting changes here in St. Joseph," said Mayor Bill McMurray.

In 2021, several applicants vetted through a consulting agency and local committee before hitting the councils' desk.

The current round of six will need to receive a final approval from the council in a vote during a city council meeting. Other agencies have already received funding.

The first round of $19 million is almost complete by the current council.

A second round of $19 million will be distributed after the new council takes office in April.

Agencies and organizations approved for funding have to submit reimbursement orders to the City to receive their funding.