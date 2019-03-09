Six police officers honored at promotion ceremony

(ST. JOSEPH, Mo.) Friday was a big day for 6 St. Joseph police officers, they each were promoted to various new ranks within the department. A promotion ceremony was held for 4 police officers promoted to sergeant, one to captain and another was promoted to commander.

Police chief Chris Connally called the achievement a milestone in their careers.

Sergeant Casey Guyer was one of the four officers promoted to the title during the ceremony, Guyer discussed the long road that got him to this moment.

"It feels really good," Sgt. Guyer SJPD said, "It’s been years of hard work, but it’s lead me to a good place."

Guyer, along with many of the officers in the ceremony attained many years on the force, Sgt. Dave Gross has served the department for 19 years.

"It’s been a long road," Sgt. Gross said.

Sgt. Gross, called this an exciting time in his and his fellow officer's careers, both Sergeants Guyer and Gross said they recognized all the hard work and long hours required to wear the badge. They both say the job of a police officer is not a typical Monday through Friday 9 to 5 job.

SJPD Chief Chris Connally says he understands how hard it can be for his officer’s loved ones.

"We put a lot of demand on our families from the day someone becomes a police officer until the day they retire," Connally said. "It's an opportunity to recognize them in front of their families and with their families."

Many of the officers' families were in attendance at the ceremony, some were given the honorable task of pinning the new badges on their loved ones on the force.

Sgt. Guyer said his parents were in attendance along with his wife, while Sgt. Gross had his parents along with his husband on hand.

Both sergeants expressed gratitude for their family’s undying support.

"They’ve understood the tough challenges along the way." Sgt. Guyer said.

The officers shared what they’re looking forward to the most about in their new role.

"The day-to-day challenges," Sgt. Gross said. "It's different than patrol work."

Officers said the ceremony wasn’t about the new title, it was about what they have done and continue to do for the department they serve.

"Hopefully, I can continue to help the St. Joseph police department." Sgt. Guyer said.