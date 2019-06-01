Six teenagers sent to hospital after single-vehicle crash near Bethany

(HARRISON COUNTY, Mo.) A 2005 Dodge Durango crashed on U.S. Route 69 one mile north of Bethany on Friday. The crash sent six teenagers to the hospital, according to the Missouri State Highway Patrol.

According to the highway patrol's crash report, the single-vehicle crash happened at around 6:15 p.m. after the front-seat passenger grabbed the steering wheel causing the driver to lose control. The vehicle then ran off the west side of the roadway, struck a ditch, and overturned.

A total of eight people were in the car at the time of the crash with six of them being injured.

The driver, 18-year-old Gunnar Goll, and another occupant were not injured.

A 12-year-old boy, who was wearing a seat belt at the time of the crash, sustained serious injuries and five other teens, who were not wearing seat belts, sustained minor injuries. All of them were taken to the hospital by ambulance.

The Harrison County Sheriff's Department and Bethany Police Department assisted at the scene.