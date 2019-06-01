Clear

Six teenagers sent to hospital after single-vehicle crash near Bethany

A 2005 Dodge Durango crashed on U.S. Route 69 one mile north of Bethany on Friday. The crash sent six minors to the hospital, according to the Missouri State Highway Patrol.

Posted: Jun 1, 2019 10:58 AM
Posted By: Colton Cichoracki

(HARRISON COUNTY, Mo.) A 2005 Dodge Durango crashed on U.S. Route 69 one mile north of Bethany on Friday. The crash sent six teenagers to the hospital, according to the Missouri State Highway Patrol.

According to the highway patrol's crash report, the single-vehicle crash happened at around 6:15 p.m. after the front-seat passenger grabbed the steering wheel causing the driver to lose control. The vehicle then ran off the west side of the roadway, struck a ditch, and overturned.

A total of eight people were in the car at the time of the crash with six of them being injured.

The driver, 18-year-old Gunnar Goll, and another occupant were not injured.

A 12-year-old boy, who was wearing a seat belt at the time of the crash, sustained serious injuries and five other teens, who were not wearing seat belts, sustained minor injuries. All of them were taken to the hospital by ambulance.

The Harrison County Sheriff's Department and Bethany Police Department assisted at the scene.

Related Content

Scroll for more content...

Article Comments

Saint Joseph
Clear
83° wxIcon
Hi: 87° Lo: 56°
Feels Like: 83°
Maryville
Clear
77° wxIcon
Hi: 82° Lo: 53°
Feels Like: 78°
Savannah
Clear
83° wxIcon
Hi: 84° Lo: 55°
Feels Like: 83°
Cameron
Clear
79° wxIcon
Hi: 85° Lo: 56°
Feels Like: 81°
Fairfax
Clear
78° wxIcon
Hi: 83° Lo: 54°
Feels Like: 80°
Starting the weekend with some sunshine and mild temperatures and as we go throughout the day on Saturday, we will be watching for the possibility of a stray thunderstorm during the afternoon. Overall, thunderstorm chances are very low but any storms that do develop could be on the strong side with gusty winds and large hail possible. Highs today are in the low to mid 80s.
KQTV Radar
KQTV Temperatures
KQTV Alerts

 

Most Popular Stories

Community Events