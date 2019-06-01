(HARRISON COUNTY, Mo.) A 2005 Dodge Durango crashed on U.S. Route 69 one mile north of Bethany on Friday. The crash sent six teenagers to the hospital, according to the Missouri State Highway Patrol.
According to the highway patrol's crash report, the single-vehicle crash happened at around 6:15 p.m. after the front-seat passenger grabbed the steering wheel causing the driver to lose control. The vehicle then ran off the west side of the roadway, struck a ditch, and overturned.
A total of eight people were in the car at the time of the crash with six of them being injured.
The driver, 18-year-old Gunnar Goll, and another occupant were not injured.
A 12-year-old boy, who was wearing a seat belt at the time of the crash, sustained serious injuries and five other teens, who were not wearing seat belts, sustained minor injuries. All of them were taken to the hospital by ambulance.
The Harrison County Sheriff's Department and Bethany Police Department assisted at the scene.
Related Content
- Six teenagers sent to hospital after single-vehicle crash near Bethany
- Platte City Teenager Killed in Single Vehicle Crash
- Man killed in single vehicle crash
- Bethany Man Drowns in Arkansas
- A single-car crash Thursday morning sends one man to hospital
- Building Damaged after Vehicle Crash
- Multi-vehicle accident sends two to hospital
- 'It's heartbreaking': Owners grieve over miniature horse found shot and mutilated in Bethany
- One Person is Dead after a Single Vehicle Accident Near Atchison
- Multi-vehicle crash closes northbound I-29