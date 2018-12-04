Clear
Skater statue stolen from Parkway

City officials said someone broke one of the statues off at the base sometime Monday night.

Posted: Dec. 4, 2018 3:37 PM

(ST. JOSEPH, Mo.) Police are looking a skater statue that was stolen from the Parkway.

The skater statue is one of three located on the Parkway near Corby Pond. City officials said someone broke the eastern most statue off at the base sometime Monday night.

The statues were originally donated to the city by the Bradley family and have been a part of the Parkway system landscape for many years.

Anyone with information is asked to contact the St. Joseph Police Department at 271-4777 or call the TIPS Hotline at 238-TIPS.

City officials said the statue can be returned to the parks administration building at 1920 Grand Avenue, no questions asked.

A few snow flurries across northeast Kansas and northwest Missouri on Tuesday. A light dusting of snow was found across the area and we will continue to see a few flurries through the night.
