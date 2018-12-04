Skater statue stolen from Parkway

(ST. JOSEPH, Mo.) Police are looking a skater statue that was stolen from the Parkway.
The skater statue is one of three located on the Parkway near Corby Pond. City officials said someone broke the eastern most statue off at the base sometime Monday night.
The statues were originally donated to the city by the Bradley family and have been a part of the Parkway system landscape for many years.
Anyone with information is asked to contact the St. Joseph Police Department at 271-4777 or call the TIPS Hotline at 238-TIPS.
City officials said the statue can be returned to the parks administration building at 1920 Grand Avenue, no questions asked.
