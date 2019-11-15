Clear

Skidmore teenager seriously injured in Holt County crash

A Skidmore teenager was seriously injured in a single vehicle crash just north of Oregon Thursday morning.

Posted: Nov 15, 2019 8:14 AM
Posted By: Colton Cichoracki

The Missouri State Highway Patrol reports that 17-year-old Chloe Abrams was driving a 2000 Ford Explorer south on U.S. 59 about five miles north of Oregon when the vehicle traveled off the west side of the road. The SUV then returned to the road, crossed the center line, and drove off the east side of the road and overturned. The crash happening just before 9:30 a.m.

Abrams was seriously injured in the crash and taken to Mosaic Life Care by ambulance.

Troopers say Abrams was wearing a seat belt at the time of the crash.

The scene was assisted by the Holt County Sheriff's Office.

After a week that saw snow and record low temperatures, this weekend's forecast will come as a welcomed sight for many as we finally see near-normal temperatures and sunshine in the forecast.
