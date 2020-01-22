Clear
Road Crews Prepare for Another Round of Winter Weather

Both city and state crews are working to treat roads and highways for the next winter storm.

Posted: Jan 22, 2020 8:35 AM
Posted By: Madeline McClain

Crews from St. Joseph and MoDOT ask drivers to remain patient as they work to clear streets.

A mixture of rain and snow has moved into northeast Kansas and northwest Missouri Wednesday morning and will last all day. There will be periods of accumulating snow transitioning at times to a rain and snow mixture by the afternoon. Roads will be plenty hazardous and slick, but snow accumulations will likely remain in the 1 to 3 inch range area wide.
