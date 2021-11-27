Small Business Saturday sees big support

(ST. JOSEPH, Mo.) The Small Business Saturday movement started over a decade ago, and has now become a tradition that the downtown St. Joseph community has embraced.

"Our downtown is growing so fast," Wendy Lilly, owner The Unique Unicorn said. "It’s nice to have people down here."

Store owners said despite the pandemic, and shipping shortages, things have run smoothly so far. They said each year the crowd of people exploring small businesses in St. Joseph grows.

"I think more people are shopping local," Casey Jones, owner Mod Podge Boutique said. "More so than last year."

Storeowners said they love being part of a vibrant community, one they hope will inspire even more people to check them out.

"It’s such a good opportunity for people to get out and to actually see what we have downtown." Lilly said.

According to the Small Business Administration, americans spent $19.8 million at small businesses last year.