Small Chiefs fans show major spirit in northwest Missouri

Fans of all ages are celebrating the Kansas City Chiefs victory over the San Francisco 49ers Sunday.

Posted: Feb 5, 2020 9:44 AM
Updated: Feb 5, 2020 9:48 AM
Posted By: Madeline McClain

(SAVANNAH, Mo.) Fans of all ages are celebrating the Kansas City Chiefs victory over the San Francisco 49ers Sunday.

Some of the Chiefs Kingdom’s smallest fans are showing major support for their favorite team.

Ashleigh Eisiminger of Savannah shared a picture of her 8-month-old son Austin “tailgating” for the Super Bowl on Facebook. In the photo, Austin has a pretend grill, truck, and cooler filled with kids drinks. Austin’s post getting more than 99,000 views on Facebook.

Austin Eisiminger

Another mom sent KQ2 a photo of her newborn decked out in Chiefs gear. Korbin Wayne Mahomes Martin, of St. Joseph, was born on Monday. Korbin, swaddled in Chiefs’ red, is 20 inches long and weighs 7 pounds and 11 ounces.

If you have a little Chiefs fan in your home and you want to share it with us, send your photos to news@kq2.com.

