Small Kansas town sees more traffic because of Missouri River flooding

(WATHENA, Kan.) The threat of flooding not the only concern for authorities across the river in Kansas.

Police in Wathena are keeping a close eye on the highway that runs through town.

The police chief said they're starting to see more traffic on Highway 36.

Part of the congestion is because of drivers trying to get around all the closed roads in Missouri.

Wathena's school sits right along the highway and the police chief said this is more traffic than Wathena is use to.

"Slow down, there is that school zone," said Police Chief Jared Ratzlaff. "There may be somebody trying to walk across the street that goes to the gas station that lives on the south side of town or something. We just mainly wanted to keep our citizens safe and everybody safe coming through town."

The police department has set up two speed trailers on each end of town to remind drivers to slow down.