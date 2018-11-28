Small businesses eye future at campus event

(ST. JOSEPH, Mo.) Over 150 small business owners and students took part in the annual Small Business Summit on Wednesday on the campus of Missouri Western State University (MWSU).

The summit is designed to teach young entrepreneurs, business owners, and students ways to grow and prepare for the future.

The event began with a networking session and went into free "Cup of Joe" presentations by entrepreneurs from River Bluff Brewing and Beer Paws.

Later, attendees took part in two breakout sessions to learn about social media and finances.

"As a new, young entrepreneur, these workshops are designed to fast forward them into a fast track of being able to help them maybe discover some things they didn't know or polish skills that they already had," Pam Klaus, Director of Franchise Development at MWSU said.

The keynote presentation was done by the founder and CEO of Goodcents Deli Fresh Subs, Joe Bisogno.

Bisogno discussed how he was able to build a successful business that now has more than 80 locations nationwide.

The event was put on by the St. Joseph Chamber of Commerce and the Steven L. Craig School of Business at MWSU. This year's presenting sponsor was the Family Investment Center.