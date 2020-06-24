Small businesses still have opportunity to apply for federal funding

(ST. JOSEPH, Mo.) Back in April, the Federal Paycheck Protection Program (PPP) maxed out nearly days after being made available to small U.S. businesses. This left many "mom and pop shops" without funds to pay employees.

Many small businesses in St. Joseph were apart of the majority that was left out on receiving funding.

"Hopefully, we never go through something like this but I think there are a lot of lessons that we can walk away with to learn from this time around on how to offer support in multiple ways," said Cris Koffman, owner of small business Nesting Goods.

The Chamber of Commerce has worked with the city and county to help develop more grants that came from the COVID-19 money that came in from the federal government. There is reimbursement as well as grant opportunities for loss of wages still available. This money is made available through the CARES Act.

The deadline has been extended to July to apply for these grants. Click here to read the county program.