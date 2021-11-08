Clear
Small college basketball classic brings more visitors downtown

Inside the Civic Arena, eight teams from across the country battled it out over two days in the Small College Basketball Hall of Fame Classic. For many downtown businesses, the tournament provided a big boost to their bottom line.

Posted: Nov 8, 2021
(ST. JOSEPH, Mo.) Inside the Civic Arena, eight teams from across the country battled it out over two days in the Small College Basketball Hall of Fame Classic.

For many downtown businesses, the tournament provided a big boost to their bottom line.

“Today it's been pretty busy. We've seen a lot of fans coming in with their gear on and everything like that,” Ashley Wilcoxson, manager at Boudreax’s Louisiana Seafood & Steaks said.

Fans not only shelling out money for tickets, but food and downtown restaurants reaped the benefits.

For Ground Round Bar and Grill, it's definitely not a typical weekend.

“Anytime anything happens downtown in historic St. Joseph is awesome for us. Civic Arena. Last night was a big reservation day for basketball. Today's a big crowd for basketball,” Bobby Hay, manager of Ground Round Grill and Bar said.

The tournament is estimated to bring in 225-thousand dollars.

Over at Eclipz Gourmet Popcorn and Ice Cream, it was more than the weekend's nice weather that brought customers in.

“Sales were definitely a little higher yesterday than they typically are on other saturdays. So I noticed a difference. Sometimes the weather plays a key role in that but I can certainly tell that some people were down here for other events,” Dillon Cox, owner of Eclipz Gourmet Popcorn and Ice Cream said.

The Civic Arena itself also a winner, the arena which normally sits silent was packed again with fans.

So no matter who comes away as the champion of the classic, count St. Joe's economy as the big winner.

This is the third year the classic was hosted in St. Joseph.

The Saint Joseph Sports Commission says it hopes to keep the tournament here in town for many years to come.

