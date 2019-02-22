Clear
Small staff keeps up with events Civic Arena

The Civic Arena is in their prime time for holding events, a small staff is responsible for turning the venue for every event that comes to the building.

Posted: Feb. 22, 2019 4:38 PM
Posted By: Ron Johnson

(ST. JOSEPH, Mo.) The Civic Arena holds many events this time of year.

"This is our busy time," Kathy Brock, civic facilities manager said. "This is when we are really out in the public eye." 

Staff at the arena said now is the prime time for hosting events, many of which for them are back to back.

"We go from event to event which is terrific for business," Brock said. "It’s a little taxing on staff."

The Arena is managed by a small but mighty staff that sets up, and tears down each and every event that happens at the Civic Arena. 

"We have 4 full-time people," Brock said, "We supplement that when necessary and as little as possible with temporary labor."

A short staff isn’t the only concern for the Civic Arena, the St. Joseph Parks Department that runs the building said the age of the venue is starting to catch up with it.

"To stay with the changing times, its hard for us with this current facility." Jeff Atkins, St. Joseph Parks Dept. said.  

Despite these issues, the Civic Arena is still pulling ahead for upcoming events, 

"We have sectional games on Tuesday, quarterfinals on Friday," Brock said. "Then we’re switching over to the chili cook-off on Sunday."

No matter which event visitors decide to check out, the crew at the Civic Arena say their goal is for each one to be seamless.

"When you come for an event, you don’t see the work that’s been done," Atkins said. "We kinda shoot for that wow factor."

Management at the Civic Arena said the venue is booked with all kinds of events from now through April. 

