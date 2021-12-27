Smithville man killed in Platte County crash

(PLATTE COUNTY, Mo.) A Smithville, Missouri man was killed following a car crash in Platte County early Monday morning.

According to the Platte County Sheriff's Office, a 43-year-old man was driving east on a private drive just after midnight, when he failed to make a turn onto Smith Road and struck an embankment.

The man was pronounced dead at the scene.

The Platte County Sheriff's Office Crash Team is investigating the cause of the crash. The department adds that a preliminary investigation indicates that alcohol was a factor in the crash.