Smithville man killed in Platte County crash

A Smithville, Missouri man was killed following a car crash in Platte County early Monday morning.

Posted: Dec 27, 2021 8:25 PM

(PLATTE COUNTY, Mo.) A Smithville, Missouri man was killed following a car crash in Platte County early Monday morning.

According to the Platte County Sheriff's Office, a 43-year-old man was driving east on a private drive just after midnight, when he failed to make a turn onto Smith Road and struck an embankment. 

The man was pronounced dead at the scene. 

The Platte County Sheriff's Office Crash Team is investigating the cause of the crash. The department adds that a preliminary investigation indicates that alcohol was a factor in the crash.

Temperatures will drop into the mid 30s overnight as mostly cloudy skies continue. A weak disturbance will move through tomorrow morning giving us the chance for a few isolated rain showers between about 5-10 am. Skies will gradually start to clear with sunshine returning by the afternoon. Temperatures will start to warm up again tomorrow afternoon with highs making a run for the 60s. A cold front will move through tomorrow night dropping temperatures into the 30s on Wednesday. Temperatures will slowly start to recover through the end of the work week with highs back in the mid 40s. Another cold front will move through Friday into Saturday bringing some very cold air. This front will also bring the chance for some light rain overnight Friday that could change over to snow Saturday morning as temperatures begin to dip.
