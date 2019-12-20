Clear
Snow Creek opens Friday

Snow Creek will have its first visitors of the season Friday afternoon.

(WESTON, Mo.)— Snow Creek will have its first visitors of the season Friday afternoon.

Crews have been working all week to get the slopes ready for everyone to enjoy. 

Snow Creek will open at 3:30 p.m. Friday afternoon. 

Individuals can get tickets starting at 3 p.m. at the ticket windows. 

We will have plenty of sunshine across northeast Kansas and northwest Missouri on Thursday and with a light southwest wind we will see temperatures warm into the mid to upper 40's. We will continue to stay dry across the area with no real good chance for rain or snow.
