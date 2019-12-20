(WESTON, Mo.)— Snow Creek will have its first visitors of the season Friday afternoon.
Crews have been working all week to get the slopes ready for everyone to enjoy.
Snow Creek will open at 3:30 p.m. Friday afternoon.
Individuals can get tickets starting at 3 p.m. at the ticket windows.
For more information, visit Snow Creek's Facebook page.
Related Content
- Snow Creek opens Friday
- Crowds Hit the Slopes at Snow Creek
- Snow Creek thrives during harsh winter season
- Bitter Cold & Light Snow for Friday
- Abandoned car found in creek
- A Nice Friday Before Snow Chances For Easter
- KQ2 Forecast: Rain and snow likely by Friday evening
- KQ2 Forecast: Rain and snow possible on Friday
- Snow continues to fall, roads snow packed
- Second teen dies in Atchison creek crash
Scroll for more content...