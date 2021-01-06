Snow Creek sees successful first weekend

(WESTON, Mo.) Snow Creek Ski Resort experienced a sold-out crowd during its opening weekend.

The ski, snowboarding, and tubing resort officially opened to the public on December 30, and visitors had a different experience due to the pandemic.

"It was exciting, it was fun, and it was different," said Shannon Buhler, general manager of Snow Creek. "I'm so proud of our team. They have worked incredibly hard, tons of hours, there has been a lot of change, and they've embraced it. We've been able to see all the hard work come to fruition and people be here and excited, and everything was worth it."

Policies have been adjusted, such as reservations only, no walk-ups, masks must be worn at all times except when skiing down the slope, and all rental equipment will be handled by employees.

Snow Creek is newly owned by Vail Resorts, a company that owns 37 mountain resorts across the country. When it came to creating covid policies, Buhler said the company as a whole wanted to align together and operate similarly.

