Snow Creek thrives during harsh winter season

(WESTON, Mo) As many businesses have to cancel plans in light of the often harsh weather conditions the season has brought upon us, on business remains booming.

"Any fresh snow we get from the sky is just a bonus," Darin Pond, guest services at Snow Creek said.

At Snow Creek, whether its snowing or not, they said they find a way to keep it in their forecast.

"We’ve got more than sixty snow guns," Pond said. "When all of them are going, we can make 12" of snow in a 24hr period."

The ski resort said it can be a winter refuge of sorts,

"Winter can be a dreary time," Pond said. "...but, not when you’re here."

One family from Olathe took advantage of their extra time at the resort as many schools across the area closed for the day.

"We wanted to teach the kids how to ski or snowboard," said Amy McCalmon, a mom of three visiting the resort.

The McCalmons said that for them, coming to the ski resort is a continuing tradition.

"My parents brought me out here when I was 8 to learn [how to ski]," Clay McClalmon, father said. we just kept going from there.

The McCalmon's 8-year-old son Colton told us his favorite activity he likes to do at the resort.

"My favorite thing to do is tubing," Colton said. "I went so fast once that my tube just started gliding up in the air."

Those who work at the ski resort said it attracts people from multiple states including Oklahoma, Arkansas, Texas, and even Florida.

While most of us are trying to stay away from all this winter weather, folks at Snow Creek can’t get enough.

"We’ve known some of our customers that get the "ski flu" or whatever you wanna call it," Pond said. "It’s a good day for that."

Snow Creek offers ski lessons for kids as well as inexperienced adults. For more information, visit their website.