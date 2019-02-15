Snow continues to fall, roads snow packed

***Winter Weather Advisory in effect for entire KQ2 Viewing Area from 7 a.m. through 9 p.m. Friday. 3-5 inches of snow expected.

Moderate to heavy snow began Friday morning and has been continuing into the afternoon hours. Roads have become snow covered and very hazardous. Travel is not recommended for the rest of the day but if you must, take it extremely slow and be careful.

The snow will begin to taper of around 3 p.m. in St. Joseph and all of us will be drying out by the evening hours. Winds from the north at 10-15 mph will cause some blowing and drifting snow so be aware of that. Total snow accumulations will be 2-5 inches.

For tonight, we should be dry with skies becoming partly cloudy. With the fresh snow pack, temperatures will be very cold. Likely in the single digits with wind chills a few degrees below zero.

More snow is forecast to move in Saturday night with another disturbance moving through. This one could also bring an additional few inches of accumulation. Temperatures this weekend will be in the 20s. By next week, below average temperatures are expected to stick around with highs in the middle 20s to lower 30s. Another chance for snow will be on Tuesday night into Wednesday.

