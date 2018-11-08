Clear

Snow moves into St. Joe

Snowfall amounts expected to be between one or two inches.

Posted: Nov. 8, 2018 3:48 PM

(ST. JOSEPH, Mo.) Winter weather has moved into St. Joseph.

Snow started falling Thursday afternoon with snowfall amounts expected to be between one or two inches.

A Winter Weather Advisory goes into effect from 5-10pm for Platte County northwest Missouri and Atchison County in northeast Kansas.

The Missouri Department of Transportation said road crews are already out dealing with the winter weather while other crews are on standby.

Related Content

Scroll for more content...

Article Comments

Saint Joseph
Overcast
32° wxIcon
Hi: 36° Lo: 25°
Feels Like: 26°
Maryville
Overcast
32° wxIcon
Hi: 34° Lo: 22°
Feels Like: 26°
Savannah
Overcast
32° wxIcon
Hi: 34° Lo: 24°
Feels Like: 26°
Cameron
Overcast
32° wxIcon
Hi: 36° Lo: 25°
Feels Like: 25°
Fairfax
Overcast
32° wxIcon
Hi: 33° Lo: 23°
Feels Like: 26°
Thursday night things turn quite cold and wintry for us. Another disturbance is forecast to track through parts of Missouri and Kansas bringing likely chances for light snow showers. Right now it looks like snowfall amounts will be light around an inch to two inches, mainly on grassy surfaces. Ground temperatures are still warm enough to keep snow from sticking to the roads, but you'll still want to take it easy in case you run into some slick spots.
KQTV Radar
KQTV Temperatures
KQTV Alerts

Most Popular Stories

Community Events