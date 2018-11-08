Snow moves into St. Joe

(ST. JOSEPH, Mo.) Winter weather has moved into St. Joseph.
Snow started falling Thursday afternoon with snowfall amounts expected to be between one or two inches.
A Winter Weather Advisory goes into effect from 5-10pm for Platte County northwest Missouri and Atchison County in northeast Kansas.
The Missouri Department of Transportation said road crews are already out dealing with the winter weather while other crews are on standby.
