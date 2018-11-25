Clear
Snow storm causes power outages across the area

A snow storm moving through northeast Kansas and northwest Missouri has caused multiple power outages Sunday.

Posted: Nov. 25, 2018 10:38 AM
Updated: Nov. 25, 2018 10:49 AM

(KQ2)— A snow storm moving through northeast Kansas and northwest Missouri has caused multiple power outages Sunday.

According to the KCP&L Power Outage map, an outage over by King City, Mo. has left approximately 900 people without power. A KCP&L spokesperson said a crew is en route to the outage. 

The map shows that about 300 people around St. Joseph are without power as well. 

Westar Energy said there are outages in and around Elwood and Troy, Kansas. A spokesperson said a crew has been assigned, but a cause has not been determined. 

Stay with KQ2 as more updates become available. 

