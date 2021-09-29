Targeted social agencies hit with thousands of dollars in property damage

(ST. JOSEPH, Mo.) Several social service agencies in St. Joseph are facing thousands of dollars in damage after a string of property damage over the weekend.

Over the weekend, multiple agencies dedicated to helping those in need were struck with bricks and objects thrown through their windows and doors over a couple nights.

Late Friday night, one window at the Salvation Army was shattered with a brick. Three more windows were broken on Sunday night. Due to the open exposure caused by the damage, Major Ronald Key had to stay on lookout overnight Sunday to keep families inside the shelter secure.

Major Key said the incident resulted in $7,000-$10,000 worth of damage and as well as emotional damage for those living in the shelter.

“It left our shelter unsecured because anyone could just walk in at that point. Some of our clients are already facing issues with crime or domestic violence, so most of them were pretty scared when all of it happened because it was really, really loud. We don’t know why he did it twice, let alone once,” said Major Ronald Key, St. Joseph Salvation Army.

Across the street from the Salvation Army, the Crossing's thrift shop was also damaged, twice.

Friday night, staff said their front door was shattered with a brick as well as a back window.

Thrift shop staff said they replaced the door on Saturday only to have it re-broken that night. The store has since kept the newly broken door, but have covered up the cracks with plexiglass.

Both the Salvation Army and the thrift shop have surveillance video of an individual suspected of the crime.

KQ2 is confirming with the St. Joseph Police Department on a possible arrest.

SJPD said the incident is still under investigation.