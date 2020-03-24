Social distancing forcing local businesses to adapt

(ST. JOSEPH, Mo.) While essential businesses can still operate with the city's shelter-in-place ordinance, it can't be business as usual.

“What we’re trying to do is make it as easy as possible for our customers to get their medications while maintaining the social distancing,”said JulieMarie Nickelson, Roger's Pharmacist.

Six feet apart, that's the recommended distance between any two people during the COVID-19 pandemic.

The highly suggested distance is a challenge businesses said has required some procedural reworking.

“As much as possible, we are trying to do just drop off delivery, but at the same time a lot of the time we have to have signatures for a lot of our medication. We still have our lobby open. If things get stricter, we might go to having a closed lobby. Just trying our best to get everyone their meds still,”said Nickelson.

Restaurants aren't the only businesses offering curbside pickup and delivery.

Pharmacies are now bringing prescriptions to their customers, tring to limit the traffic in their lobby.

“We’ve been ramping up our deliveries probably at least threefold even though we were already booked ahead of time anyway,”said Nickelson.

Local hardware stores are barricading themselves from customers.

It's a creative solution store managers said allows staff to continue to serve their customers while following social distance guidelines.

“It’s awfully difficult in that a lot of what we do is face to face and that type of stuff but we’re trying to be mindful of keeping some distance when we can,”said Greg Eagleburger, general manager of Westlake Ace Hardware.

Eagleburger said customers have been very mindful of keeping a safe distance between each other and fellow staffers.

A conscientious effort that Eagleburger said is very much appreciated amongst himself and staff members.