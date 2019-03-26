Social media gives look at extensive damage left behind by flooding in Doniphan County, Kansas

Photo Gallery 11 Images
(DONIPHAN COUNTY, Kan.) Social media is providing a look at some of the extensive damage left behind by record-level flooding in parts of northeast Kansas.
Facebook posts by Taylor Seed Farms in White Cloud show floodwaters covering buildings. Other pictures show the damage done to Highway 7 one mile north of Iowa Point.
The Kansas Department of Transportation also tweeted out pictures of the damage caused by high waters on K-7 south of Mill Creek in Doniphan County.
KDOT said the highway will remain closed for repairs.
