Social media gives look at extensive damage left behind by flooding in Doniphan County, Kansas

(DONIPHAN COUNTY, Kan.) Social media is providing a look at some of the extensive damage left behind by record-level flooding in parts of northeast Kansas.

Facebook posts by Taylor Seed Farms in White Cloud show floodwaters covering buildings. Other pictures show the damage done to Highway 7 one mile north of Iowa Point.

The Kansas Department of Transportation also tweeted out pictures of the damage caused by high waters on K-7 south of Mill Creek in Doniphan County.

KDOT said the highway will remain closed for repairs.

