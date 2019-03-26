Clear

Social media gives look at extensive damage left behind by flooding in Doniphan County, Kansas

Facebook posts by Taylor Seed Farms in White Cloud show floodwaters covering buildings.

Posted: Mar. 26, 2019 1:48 PM
Updated: Mar. 26, 2019 2:03 PM

(DONIPHAN COUNTY, Kan.) Social media is providing a look at some of the extensive damage left behind by record-level flooding in parts of northeast Kansas.

Facebook posts by Taylor Seed Farms in White Cloud show floodwaters covering buildings. Other pictures show the damage done to Highway 7 one mile north of Iowa Point.

The Kansas Department of Transportation also tweeted out pictures of the damage caused by high waters on K-7 south of Mill Creek in Doniphan County.

KDOT said the highway will remain closed for repairs.

Another quiet day is on tap for Tuesday. Expect a mix of sun and clouds into the afternoon. Highs will be near average in the upper 50s. We'll see more sunshine into Wednesday. Temperatures during this time will be warming up to near 70 degrees.
