Social services operating differently to reach people in need during COVID-19 outbreak

(ST. JOSEPH, Mo.) It's no secret the health crisis is taking its toll on businesses.

The pandemic is keeping everyone inside and away from others, but for companies built to help those in need, reaching people is their job.

Local charities said the COVID-19 pandemic has forced them to adapt.

“We’re trying something different. Kind of a drive thru or drive up food drive. So, if you have items at home you want to bring this way, rather than getting out or heading to our facility, you can literally just drive through the parking lot and we’ll load it right into the van and keep that social distancing as well,”said Andrew Foster, volunteer coordinator at Second Harvest Food Bank.

While the coronavirus outbreak is increasing the demand for food assistance, stay-at-home orders are causing food donations to come up short.

Second Harvest said they've had to innovate in getting and giving donations.

“In addition to seeing an increase in needs, we’ve also had to get creative in how we precure food and distribute food,”said Foster.

But some social services said it's mostly business as usual. The Salvation Army in St. Joseph said the major changes will come in the future.

“You know right now they can’t get an eviction notice or shut off notices. When this is lifted, they’re gonna have to pay those bills. So, that monetary need is going to be more than food need. So, we realize that increase is going to be even greater on us,”said Ronald Key, Major at the St. Joseph Salvation Army.

The Salvation Army said the biggest difference they've had to make is their relationships with the community.

“It’s just different. It’s a little less relational. Give us your name, we’ll give you your bag of food or get their information later and send them on their way instead of maybe talking to them one on one on a bigger basis and find out what other needs they have. We just kind of meet that immediate need and throw out the door,”said Key.

Salvation Army said once the stay-at-home orders are lifted, they anticipate double to triple the amount of people will be using thier food pantry.

Second Harvest and Salvation Army are asking for monetary and food donations to help the community during these hard times.