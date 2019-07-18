Softball tournament continues after mother nature's curve ball

(ST. JOSEPH, Mo) The sweltering heat didn't stop preparations for a softball tournament at Hyde Park. St. Joseph is gearing up for the 2019 Men's Major National Fastpitch Tournament this weekend.

The St. Joseph Convention and Visitors Bureau said at least 15 teams from all across the country will be in town for the event.

The event is still on despite a change in the venue after relentless flooding this year struck Heritage Park.

St. Joseph Parks and Recreation staff admit the change is slightly less than ideal but they plan to manage.

"We've done absolutely everything we can do to accommodate this and make it as good as we can under the circumstances. David Cavin, programs supervisor said.

The tournament is expected to generate around $150,000 in revenue over the weekend.

The parks department adding some of those dollars will be local.

"A local team based out of Stanberry will be playing in it also," Cavin said. "We've got some local interest."

No matter where visitors are from, tourists want to make sure the tournament is a home run for the city.

Games start at 10 a.m Friday morning and will continue through the weekend.