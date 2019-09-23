Soldier at Fort Riley, Kansas charged with distributing instructions for bombs

(TOPEKA, Kan.) A soldier stationed at Fort Riley in Kansas has been charged in federal court with sending instructions for making bombs over social media.

According to a press release from the office of United States Attorney Stephen McAllister, 24-year-old Jarrett William Smith was charged with one count of distributing information related to explosives and weapons of mass destruction.

Smith is a private first class infantry soldier who joined the Army on June 12, 2017 and was transferred to Fort Riley on July 8, 2019.

According to an FBI investigator's affidavit, Smith said on Facebook he was interested in traveling to the Ukraine to fight with a paramilitary group called the Azov Batallion.

The press release reads:

"During a Facebook chat, Smith offered to teach other Facebook users to make cell phone explosive devices “in the style of the Afghans.” On Aug. 19, 2019, Smith told an undercover investigator he was looking for “radicals” like himself. Smith talked about killing members of Antifa and destroying nearby cell towers or a local news station. On Aug. 21, Smith told an undercover investigator about how to make a vehicle bomb. When the investigator commented that most of the components were household items, Smith said: “Making AK47s out of expensive parts is cool, but imagine if you will if you were going to Walmart instead of a gun store to buy weapons.”"

Smith also allegedly described to the undercover investigator how to build a bomb that could be triggered by calling a cell phone.

"Be very careful with the fully armed device," Smith warned the investigator.

Court documents show that Smith also suggested that a major American news network would be a suggested target utilizing a vehicle bomb.

If convicted, Smith could face up to 20 years in federal prison and a fine up to $250,000.

Assistant U.S. Attorney Tony Mattivi is prosecuting.