Soles for Christ shoe giveaway provides over 1,200 shoes to kids

(ST. JOSEPH, Mo.) People lined up outside the AFL-CIO Community Services building on Monday morning to receive a free new pair of shoes for their children.

It's part of the Soles for Christ shoe giveaway program. Connie and Ken Newton brought the program to St. Joseph 17 years ago to make sure kids had something new to start the school year with.

"In giving a child a new pair of shoes, we're hoping to boost their self esteem and make them feel good," Connie Newton said. "We also like to help the parents financially that can't afford a good pair of shoes. It's a program needed here in our community."

Joy Schiefelbein has been taking her grandchildren to get shoes at the giveaway for the last two years. She said program has been a big help to her.

"It means a lot, shoes have gotten so expensive for the kids," Schiefelbein said. "We wait in long lines, but they enjoy it."

Over the years, the program has grown from giving away 200 pairs of shoes to now giving over 1,200. It's all thanks to very generous donations and the help of countless volunteers.

"It's very rewarding, I think that's why our volunteers come back every year," Connie Newton said. "99 percent of the kids leave here very happy."

For many families, this giveaway is a blessings.

"The volunteers are great, friendly and helpful," Schiefelbein said. "It's a great program and it helps a lot of people."

Soles for Christ will be doing another shoe giveaway Tuesday from 8 a.m. to 6 p.m. at the AFL-CIO Community Services building.

Parents must bring a legal document that shows the child's name and birth date along with a current utility bill to prove residency in Andrew, Buchanan or Doniphan counties.